BEND, OR (KPTV) - A popular ski area in Central Oregon is closed Thursday due to a water main break.
Mt. Bachelor posted on their website that the main water line ruptured and none of the buildings have water. Because of this, officials decided to close the entire ski area.
No word on how long the closure will last.
Officials said they are "working hard, fast and safely to get the water line repaired."
The resort apologized for the "inconvenience and disruption."
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
