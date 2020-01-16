GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -- Mt. Hood Community College will soon be phasing out seven programs.
Its board made the decision Wednesday night.
Here's a list of the seven programs:
- Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair (The college will continue to provide its automotive degree programs including FORD ASSET, Chrysler CAP, Subaru U and IMPORT programs.)
- Broadcasting
- Business Technology
- Cosmetology
- Environmental Health and Safety
- Practical Nursing (The college will continue to provide its RN and CNA programs.)
- Wilderness Leadership and Experiential Education
The board says phasing out programs is never an easy decision, but it says if it were to keep the programs it would dramatically increase tuition.
The board says the college is facing a $2.8 million deficit and savings won't start until those programs are completely phased out.
It says the college will be working with students impacted by the decision.
FOX 12 spoke with Allyson Haas, a student in the Wilderness Leadership and Experiential Education Program on the chopping block.
She says this came as a shock and says many on campus are angry.
"It's going to be weird putting a degree on my resume that doesn't exist anymore, it's going to feel a little invalidating to say I have this degree and I worked really hard for it but the school that I was in that gave it to me decided that it wasn't worth their time. So that's kind of rough," Haas said.
Haas says she'll be able to graduate.
But she says students who just started these programs will feel the most impacts once they're phased out.
