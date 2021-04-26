MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - This Saturday is last day of skiing up at Mt. Hood Meadows, and people will want to make sure they bring their mask with them.
The ski resort's safety officers have issued 17,000 warnings this ski season to those who did not wear, or in a few cases, refused to wear masks.
Most of the people who got those warnings simply forgot. They had perhaps finished a run maskless, which was okay, but then went to line up at the lifts and forgot to mask up again.
Masks are required at Mt. Hood Meadows in the lift lines, on the chair lifts, in the parking lot, and indoors.
"It was usually just a simple reminder - please put your mask on. In some cases it had to be repeated, and in some cases it proceeded to where we suspended somebody’s pass, and even pulled their pass for the season," said Dave Tragethon, VP of Marketing and Sales at Mt. Hood Meadows.
Back in January, the resort said it would be suspending passes to those who ignore the face mask policy.
Twenty-nine people had their passes suspended, because they refused to wear their masks or perhaps showed what Tragethon calls a "bad attitude."
The vast majority of the time, Tragethon says it was not confrontation and people eagerly complied.
Going into the ski season, Mt. Hood Meadows was concerned about managing the flow and volume of skiers but the resort was also concerned about its staff.
"Our number one goal going into the season is we prioritize the health and well-being of our team members, because without our team members we won’t have a season. We can’t operate," Tragethon said. "And the end result is we did not have one traceable transmission of COVID in the workplace our entire season."
While Mt. Hood Meadows says that its safety officers recorded reminding skiers about 17,000 times to put their masks on, the number of warnings is probably far greater with other staff issuing regular verbal reminders as well.
This ski season began the day after Thanksgiving and will end this Saturday, more than 140 days, adding up to 400,000 ski trips over the last few months.
Much better than last year when the pandemic forced the ski resort to close down the season in late March.
(4) comments
People will just go elsewhere.
Aren't the no maskers hurting themselves more than the masker?
Nice job! I am a season pass holder and never felt unsafe. Y'all took it seriously and stayed open the whole season.
It was the same at Timberline. People would lose their minds if your nose was showing even a little bit. The mask mandate needs to end.
