MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - A winter weather advisory goes into effect on Friday for the Northern Oregon Cascades with some areas getting more than a foot of snow, which is great news for Mt. Hood Meadows as it officially opens for the season.
The resort is reporting a half-a-foot of snow at the base over the last two days, with a settled depth in the base area of 18 inches to 30 inches at mid-mountain.
Officials are excited to start the season off right.
"It feels good! Especially with this snow starting this morning. We've made the most out of the 30 inches or so we've received here the last four or five days, and we're going to have a great opening at Mt. Hood Meadows," said spokesman Dave Tragethon.
Five lifts - Buttercup, Easy Rider, Daisy, the Carpet and Mt. Hood Express - are scheduled to operate from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A delayed opening is expected for Shooting Star Express to allow for terrain preparation.
Mt. Hood Meadows warns people that it is a shallow, early season snowpack. Skiers and snowboarders should stay on groomed runs and look out for unmarked obstacles.
Timberline and Mt. Bachelor's slopes are also open. Skibowl is only open for tubing right now.
