MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – One Oregon ski resort is taking a stand making sure people stay safe during the pandemic.
"We are going to start suspending skiers or snowboarders who aren't in compliance with our face mask policies. What this means is, our minimum expectation of our guests coming to Meadows is covering their mouth and nose with an appropriate face covering from the time frame they are at the ski area."
Mount Hood Meadows will suspend people's passes who don't comply with their mask policy.
The resort is working to make sure staff and guests are safe.
They say they will remind people if their mask is not covering their mouth and nose. Only people who argue or are disrespectful could have their passes suspended.
So far, a handful of people have had their pass pulled for two weeks.
They say people following the guidelines will help them be open the entire season, hopefully into April and May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.