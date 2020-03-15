MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Mt. Hood Meadows, Timberline and Mt. Bachelor ski resorts say they are suspending operations amid COVID-19 concerns.
In a news release Sunday, Mt. Hood Meadows announced they would be suspending operations as of 4 p.m. Sunday through March 22 due to the rapidly developing situation.
“The overwhelming concern for the welfare of our team members and guests has guided us to take this pause in operations,” the resort said.
The resort says it will spend the week sanitizing facilities and equipment, working with state and local health authorities and considering potential operating scenarios that would allow them to reopen in a responsible manner.
“We know this pandemic affects each and every one of us. Our deepest regret in making this decision to suspend operations is not being able to provide an outlet for those that seek recreation as a way to cope with the situation. We are hopeful that this troubling time will pass quickly, and by taking this action we are supporting the global effort to prevent the spread of this virus,” the resort said.
Customers who purchased an advanced product for Sunday night or this upcoming week will be refunded automatically, according to the resort. As for pass holders or multi-day product users, the resort will be communicating a plan for accommodations later this week.
Timberline posted on its website that it would be suspending operations on Sunday until March 23.
All ski operations will cease, and the Wy’East Day Lodge will close Sunday at 4 p.m. Staff will monitor and reassess during the coming week.
The Hotel, including the Cascade Dining Room, Ram’s Head Bar and Wy’East Gallery will remain open.
Hotel customers can be rebooked or refunded, Timberline season pass customers can expect days added to the end of this season, and Ski School customers with reservations next week can reschedule for a future date or get a refund.
On Saturday, Mt. Bachelor announced they are suspending all resort operations, including uphill travel, from Sunday through March 22. Staff will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and reassess their approach for the rest of the season.
“Suspending our operations is an important step for us to take in support of the nation’s efforts to limit the spread and risks associated with COVID-19,” the resort said. “This is a dynamic situation and we continue to believe outdoor mountain recreation provides a meaningful escape to nature, which is what made this a difficult decision but this is the right thing to do.”
Mt. Bachelor says all scheduled employees, both seasonal and year-round will be paid their scheduled regular hours/rate through March 22, without needing to use any vacation or sick time.
The resort says it has modified their cancellation policies and Mt. Bachelor Central Reservations will be available starting at 12 p.m. Sunday to make adjustments. Customers can text or call 541-382-1709 with questions and changes.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.