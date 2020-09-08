MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - The Mount Hood National Forest has been temporarily closed to the public due to wildfires.
The U.S. Forest Service announced Monday that the closure includes developed campgrounds, dispersed camping, day use areas, wilderness areas, and all forest roads and trails.
Wildfires are burning throughout the region, with extreme heat, strong winds and dry conditions continuing to create dangerous fire conditions.
The Mount Hood National Forest closure began at 6 p.m. Tuesday and will be reevaluated daily.
“At this time, with extreme fire danger, multiple wildfire growing, and new wildfires igniting and multiple evacuations, it’s simply not safe to visit,” said Forest Supervisor Richard Periman. “Thank you for your patience and cooperation during this time of extreme fire threat.”
The Bureau of Land Management for the Northwest Oregon District also issued a temporary closure for all its recreation sites beginning Tuesday through Sept. 15.
All bureau-developed campgrounds in northwestern Oregon are closed to the public, and dispersed camping is prohibited. Members of the public may not enter closed recreation areas.
The temporary closure covers the northwestern part of the state, west of the Cascade Range and north from Cottage Grove to the Columbia River, and includes popular spots, such as Fishermen’s Bend campground, Wildwood recreation site, Alsea Falls recreation site, Shotgun Creek day use area, and the Row River Trail.
The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department also announced closures Tuesday, including Silver Falls State Park near Silverton, Detroit Lake campground and Mongold day-use area near Detroit, North Santiam State Park near Mehama and Collier Memorial State Park near Klamath Falls.
Those parks were evacuated Tuesday.
Additionally, all state parks and boat ramps on Fall Creek Reservoir are closed until further notice, and Cape Lookout State Park near Tillamook is closed through Sept. 10 due to power outages and limited water supply related to high winds.
