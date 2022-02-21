GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV)-- After weeks of sunshine in Oregon, the ski resorts around Mount Hood saw much needed snow fall on their slopes.

Winter weather over the President's day holiday weekend dumped one to two feet of snow at the resorts. Over the last 24 hours, Timberline Lodge's website said they got 15 inches of snow in 24 hours. Mount Hood Meadows said they got seven inches and Ski Bowl said they got a foot of snow over the same time frame.

Patrick Haffey, Director of Operations for Ski Bowl, said the snow came just in time for President's Day.

"We’ve got a good turn out today," Haffey said. "Today’s a Monday holiday so usually were not open during the day, so all of this crowd is here for the holiday. Everyone has been hooting, hollering and high fiving at the bottom of lifts and the snow’s been great.”

Haffey said the snowstorms in December helped keep the snow pack dense enough to keep things running during the dry period.

“During the holidays we had a bunch of big storms which were kind of helped us get through January and February when we didn’t have so much snow," Haffey said.

For Kate Terrill and her family, they took advantage from a day off from work and school to enjoy the fresh powder.

“We’ve been up her a couple of times and we’re like it’s a little icy we’re hoping for more snow had to take advantage of it so it’s been awesome," Terril said.

Haffey said this new snow will help bring the resort into spring skiing. He said typically their season ends around mid-April but that date can always change depending on the weather.