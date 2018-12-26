MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) - A winter storm in the mountains brought fresh snow with it, and on Wednesday there was just enough snow to open the lifts at Mt. Hood Skibowl.
Good conditions brought good crowds to the popular ski area on opening day, and those that hit the slopes were not disappointed.
Under a fresh blanket of snow, the dog days of winter are here at last.
“Drove up here before work to see how it was … snow’s perfect,” said Brad Turner from Vancouver.
Starting at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the lifts at Mt. Hood Skibowl were back in gear, sending skiers and snowboarders up the mountain.
“It was great. We got here right when it opened, and it was wonderful and no one was on the mountain,” said Maddie Schaffer.
She and Daniel Mandel, who just moved here from California, spent the first day they both had off together chasing powder.
“It was great. Best experience in powder yet. I’m much newer to this than she is, so I’m taking baby steps. This was a ball,” said Mandel.
By midday, they had plenty of company.
Ski Bowl opened its Upper Bowl for the season at 1 p.m.
“Looks like the snow level goes down for a couple days and we’ve still got a couple inches of snow in the forecast, so hopefully this is the good jump-off and we’re ready to go for the season,” said Patrick Haffey with Mt. Hood Skibowl.
A White Christmas on the mountain, and a gift of snow that keeps on giving.
“Yeah, we’ll be back,” Mandel said.
