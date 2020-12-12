MT. HOOD, OR (KPTV) – Skibowl kicked off its Winter season Saturday.
The lifts at Skibowl are spinning once again but because of COVID-19 things are looking different starting with a limit on capacity.
“If you can fit in our parking lot, safely you can either purchase a ticket or use your pass,” Mike Quinn VP and general manager of Skibowl said.
You don’t need reservations if you’re skiing or snowboarding but you will need them if you’re tubing or in ski school.
Quinn said you should use your car as home base because indoor services are closed for now.
“We’re still under take out to go only order so we have limited food and beverage options here, we’re trying to bring some of the food outside, we have some food trucks.”
Masks are also required.
“When you’re in the base area, lift lines, in any kind of crowd situation, including the parking lot, we really need you to wear your mask,” Quinn said.
He said they didn’t quite reach capacity but wants people to make sure they’re planning ahead.
“Traffic was flowing pretty heavily as early as about 6, 6:30 p.m. in the morning as far down as hoodland bumper to bumper so there’s a lot of people up here looking to get outside and enjoy the snow,” Quinn said.
More information visit www.skibowl.com.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.