Mulino man dies in crash down embankment off I-84 in Wasco County

WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Mulino man died in a crash along Interstate 84 in Wasco County.
Emergency crews responded to Milepost 89 at 6:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigators said 32-year-old Zachary Rivera was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup west on I-84 when he hit a guardrail, crossed both lanes and went down an embankment on the south side of the highway.
Oregon State Police said Rivera was not wearing a seat belt and he was thrown from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other details were immediately released about the crash investigation.
Oregon State Police troopers were assisted by Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
