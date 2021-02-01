Multi-generational family says seniors should be vaccinated before educators

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Some are still pushing the governor on her decision to vaccinate educators in Oregon before elderly folks.
National guidelines have listed people over 65 years old as a vulnerable population who should prioritize getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Oregon Governor Kate Brown went against that guidance, moving teachers up in distribution and pushing vaccines for the elderly back a few weeks.
One family with three generations living under one roof says that should change, and the elderly should get vaccinated right away.
“I don’t want to lose my mom. I’m not ready,” said Justine Morris.
Morris lives in Milwaukie, but her son, brother and mother all live in the same house. Her brother, Duane, is in his 50s, and their mother, Mary, is 96.
Morris says she fears losing her mother to this pandemic.
“My mom said, when COVID rolled around, ‘this is not the way I want to go,’” she said.
Morris says Oregon’s plan to vaccinate educators before seniors doesn’t make sense and puts the elderly in danger.
“Why not vaccinate our living history first? Before you wipe them all off the face of the earth,” Morris said. “Why not do that?”
Duane also says the risks for not vaccinating seniors right away are just too high.
“I feel like the elderly needs to get it because they’re more vulnerable. The young people, per se, could catch it and pass it to the elderly, so I would think the older people need to get it first,” he said.
The family said that even if educators get vaccinated and schools open back up, they don’t want their kids going because it puts Mary at risk.
“I would love for my nephew to go back to school because he’s falling behind. On the same hand, I don’t want him to go back to school because I don’t want to lose my mom,” Justine said.
Justine says she’s frustrated seeing Washington vaccinate its older residents first and wishes Oregon Governor Kate Brown had made the same decision.
“I just wish that the governor had thought about vaccinating our living history, our elderly, first, just like Washington State, Just like the UK. Let’s vaccinate the vulnerable students first and then worry about getting kids back to school,” she said.
Brown has said that these are tough decisions she’s making about who will get the vaccine and when. Last week in a one-on-one interview with FOX 12, the governor said children are struggling with distance learning and need to get back in the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.