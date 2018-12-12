VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - More changes are coming to the Vancouver waterfront.
Kirkland Development said they plan to use the land off Southeast Columbia Way to build a multi-use space.
Overall, the project could include residential, retail, office, hotel and restaurant space.
Right now, the land is home to "Who Song And Larry's" as well as "Joe's Crab Shack."
The developer hasn't said if the two restaurants will stay but said they are in talks with them.
Officials said they will be demolishing the two buildings that are currently there.
This project is scheduled to finish up in 2020.
