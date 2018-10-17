HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Several agencies responded to a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 35.
According to Oregon State Police, the crash occurred at Central Vale Road in Hood River County.
Deputies say one person involved in the crash was transported to a hospital in Hood River. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Highway 35 is closed in both directions while law enforcement respond to the scene. Troopers did not say how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
Traffic is being diverted off of Central Vale road, according to OSP.
Other agencies on scene Wednesday evening included the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.