Multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck closes SB I-5 near Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck has closed the southbound lanes on Interstate 5 Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

ODOT said the crash is located about two miles south of Wilsonville. 

The closure is expected to last several hours while crews work to recover a jackknifed tractor trailer.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes or expect long delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

