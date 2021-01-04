Multi-vehicle crash involving semi-truck closes SB I-5 near Wilsonville

WILSONVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck has closed the southbound lanes on Interstate 5 Monday, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
ODOT said the crash is located about two miles south of Wilsonville.
Southbound I-5 remains closed 2 miles south of Wilsonville following a multi vehicle crash involving a semi truck. This could be an extended closure. Travelers should avoid the area, use an alternative route or expect long delays. https://t.co/qkjPlcFose— OregonDOT (@OregonDOT) January 5, 2021
The closure is expected to last several hours while crews work to recover a jackknifed tractor trailer.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and to use alternative routes or expect long delays.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
