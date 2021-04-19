Multiple businesses vandalized during NE Portland unlawful assembly, 2 arrested

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A week of violent demonstrations in Portland continued Monday night when police declared an unlawful assembly after a group smashed windows during a march in northeast Portland.
Between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., dozens gathered in Woodlawn Park for a "direct action" event that had been advertised on social media.
According to the Portland Police Bureau, up to 80 people, along with support vehicles, began to march from the park to the bureau’s North Precinct.
During the march, police said officers responded to an unrelated deadly shooting nearby. “Due to the multiple high risk incidents, city-wide police response was shifted to emergency calls only to increase the likelihood that officers would be able to respond to life safety emergency calls for service,” PPB said.
As the crowd marched, a Popeyes reported some of its windows had been shattered.
According to police, some in the group pulled out umbrellas and shields as they approached the North Precinct.
More broken windows were reported at the U.S. Bank along the path of the march, and an ATM was reportedly damaged.
PPB said its sound truck announced multiple warnings at the group to stop committing vandalism.
An unlawful assembly was declared around 9:50 p.m. after police said criminal activity persisted. The crowd was then ordered to leave the area to the north, but they did not disperse.
People in this crowd have broken windows at at least two businesses. This crowd has blocked vehicle traffic. The people in the crowd are acting unlawfully. Their assembly is unlawful. This has been announced to the crowd by loudspeaker.— Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) April 20, 2021
Additional windows were broken at the Boys & Girls Club just south of the precinct before the crowd “focused briefly” on the police building, PPB said.
A few windows at the Boys & Girls Club next to the North Precinct have been smashed and it looks like rocks or bricks were thrown through them. @fox12oregon #portlandprotest pic.twitter.com/4ZXzozRZFG— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) April 20, 2021
The group continued its march to south down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Police said the Natural Grocers sustained damage as marchers continued southbound. The group then marched down to Prescott Street, then turned around and meandered through the blocks back in a northbound direction, according to PPB.
More smashed windows and broken glass at the Natural Grocers in NE Portland. @PortlandPolice declared an unlawful assembly about an hour ago. @fox12oregon #portlandprotest pic.twitter.com/Wv3ubGwnje— Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) April 20, 2021
Just after 10:30 p.m., police said officers “made two focused arrests for actions related to the criminal activities at the U.S. Bank.”
Those arrested were identified as 27-year-old Emma Lightstone and 27-year-old Emily Keppler.
Each face a charge of first-degree criminal mischief.
About half an hour after the arrests, most of the crowd had left the area.
Monday’s unlawful assembly comes after multiple riots and another unlawful assembly in the past week in Portland.
April 17: PPB: Unlawful assembly declared outside east precinct; no arrests made
April 16: Police: Two separate marches block traffic in Downtown Portland, one declared riot; 3 arrests made
April 13: Riot declared at PPA building; 1 arrested on arson charge
April 12: Riot declared at Kelly Building after protesters gather in east Portland
(1) comment
What demographics does that Boys & Girls Club serve?
It's a rhetorical question...
