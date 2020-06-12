HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – Three people were hurt in a three-car crash on TV Highway on Friday evening, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash occurred on the highway at Southwest 211th Avenue.
Firefighters closed the eastbound lanes of traffic while they worked with Hillsboro police to clear the scene. Drivers were asked to use caution while driving through the area.
It was not immediately clear what caused the three vehicles to collide.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
