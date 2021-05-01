Multiple May Day demonstrations take place around Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Several May Day demonstrations occurred across Portland beginning from just before noon at Peninsula Park.
A group gathered there in the park and marched over to Senator Ron Wyden's office. They called on Wyden to end the filibuster and pass the Pro Act. The Act would make it easier for workers to organize.
"When unions were at their strongest when we were at our strongest, we were able to pass things like the New Deal reform," Luisa Martinez, a co-chair of the Portland Democratic Socialists of America, said.
She said the demonstrations are just one aspect of a larger campaign to pass the Pro Act.
"So it has like kind of a rippling effect, so even if you're not a union worker when unions are strong, we all benefit from it," she said.
Senator Wyden's office released this statement:
"With wages increasing exponentially for the ultra-wealthy while staying stagnant for most workers, we need strong unions to protect and advocate for our workers, especially as we weather this pandemic."
Later, a group gathered at the Eastbank Esplanade and marched and caravanned to support migrant workers' rights.
Some in the group marched over the Tilikum Bridge while others drove in a caravan through downtown Portland. The groups met up at the ICE building in Southwest Portland where they had a brief interaction with federal agents.
Just before 3:30 p.m. Portland Police Bureau a man with weapons and wearing body armor, was arrested on Southwest 4th Avenue between Jefferson and Columbia Street. Michael Isaacs, 26, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct.
(1) comment
Unions, socialist and leftist waiting for more free stuff, unicorns and rainbows.
