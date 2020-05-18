SALEM, OR (KPTV) – Several people have been charged with poaching 27 big game animals over the past two years in western Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife.
Officials say restitution for the crimes, which occurred in Benton, Lane, Linn, Lincoln, Polk and Tillamook counties, could top $162,000.
Troopers issued criminal citations in lieu of custody for William Hollings, 34, of Philomath; Nicholas Lisenby, 39, of Lebanon; and Eric Hamilton, 33, of Alsea. Amanda Hughes, 37, of Lebanon, was also charged.
They say they discovered evidence indicating numerous wildlife crimes after conducting several searches, though details of the case remain confidential, according to law enforcement.
Troopers issued multiple charges of unlawful take or possession of buck deer, bull elk, black bear, bobcat and cougar. Charges also include felon in possession of a firearm; illegal transfer of a tag; hunting during a closed season and hunting without big game tags.
Troopers found evidence of the crimes after executing an initial search warrant on Hollings’ home in April 8. Based on those findings, they served seven additional warrants for related suspects on April 25.
A concerned citizen first alerted authorities to the crimes, law enforcement says.
