Multiple people dead in officer-involved shooting after reported hostage situation in Salem.

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A reported hostage situation led to an officer-involved shooting with multiple deaths in Salem, according to deputies.
Marion County deputies responded to a possible hostage situation at a home on Juneva Place Southeast near Mahrt Avenue Southeast at 12:30 p.m. Monday.
A trained negotiator with the Marion County Sheriff's Office Hostage Negotiation Team called the suspect, according to deputies. However, as the incident unfolded, deputies said shots were fired.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately say who fired the shots, but reported "multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect."
No deputies were injured. No details were released about the people who died.
"At this time there is no reason to believe there is any outstanding danger to the community," according to the sheriff's office.
Any deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, per sheriff's office protocol.
Oregon State Police troopers were called out to conduct an investigation.
(2) comments
What a great negotiator...
Some people are beyond help and you just proved it
