PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people are dead, and four were injured in a four-alarm fire at an apartment complex in Northwest Portland early Sunday morning.
Portland Police Bureau and Portland Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an apartment fire at Heidi Manor Apartments at 2226 North Wielder at 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found two fully involved buildings and quickly upgraded the call to a four-alarm fire.
Portland Fire and Rescue's Terry Foster tells KPTV that there was a third building, but the extent of the damage is unclear at this time.
"This apartment complex is three different apartment buildings. The two that we saw were fully involved when we arrived," Foster said.
Two people were taken to the hospital, and multiple people were treated at the scene.
After the fire was extinguished firefighters went to work to find residents. Not all have been accounted for, PPB said in a press release. The two people who died in the fire have not been identified.
"The magnitude of this fire moved so quick that people had little time to escape and many did not. This is a tragic day for our City. I want to first acknowledge the pain and suffering of the victims and their families," Portland Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Sara Boone said. "I also want to praise the heroic efforts of the firefighters and residents that worked together to save so many victims under extreme conditions. If not for their efforts, there would be a much greater loss."
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Authorities said there had been reports of fireworks heard in the area shortly before the fire began, but it's unclear if that was the cause.
Anyone who saw anything suspicious has photos or video of the fire, or any other information is urged to call 503-823-INFO or e-mail Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.Hopper@portlandoregon.gov.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
