PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Late Tuesday night, police say several people were injured in a stabbing in northeast Portland.
An investigation is underway in the 100 block of Northeast 92nd Place.
Police said that officers responded to the scene at 10:39 p.m. after a disturbance was reported.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found multiple victims with knife wounds. Police did not say the exact number of victims nor the extent of their injuries.
The area has been secured by officers and the Portland Police Bureau's detective division has responded to assist in the investigation.
Police did not release any other information such as a suspect description or more on the reported disturbance.
This is a developing story and FOX 12 will update it when more is learned.
Police are asking anyone with information about the stabbing who has not already been contacted by investigators to reach out to Detective Brad Clifton at 503-823-0696 or Brad.Clifton@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Mike Greenlee at 503-823-0871 or Michael.Greenlee@portlandoregon.gov.
