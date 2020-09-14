MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people who were reported missing in Marion County fire zones have been found safe, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said Monday that one person remains missing. Over the weekend, five people were reported missing, but four of them have been found, as of Monday.
Search and rescue operations are continuing in the county, and starting Monday will have the support of FEMA’s National Urban Search & Rescue Response System.
This team, which was established under the authority of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in 1989, is a framework for organizing federal, state and local partner emergency response teams as integrated federal disaster response task forces. The team is able to provide assistance in structural collapse rescue and have K9 units and special equipment that is used for searching through fire and debris.
Anyone who has a loved one missing in Marion County is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-588-5032.
There have been four confirmed deaths in Marion County related to the Beachie Creek Fire, according to deputies. That number has not changed in recent days.
