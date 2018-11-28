Multiple people seriously hurt in 3-car crash in north Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multiple people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday evening after a three-car crash in north Portland.
Officers say the crash occurred on North Columbia Boulevard near North Argyle Way. The road is closed from North Argyle Way to North Peninsular Avenue with authorities respond.
Officers confirm serious injuries but did not say if anyone suffered life-threatening injuries.
Police did not immediately say when the road would reopen and did not released any additional information.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.