PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Multiple stores on Southeast Division Street have been burglarized in the past week. At least four stores have been hit in a week and a half and a couple of them were hit twice!
In each case, they say the suspect seems to do the same thing; jam the front door open, steal the register, take the cash and dump it.
The latest string of break-ins started early Sunday morning. A person was caught on camera at Bula Kava House, heading for the cash register. Then he dumps the till for the owners to find. Later that same day, Adorn Boutique down the street was also targeted. The burglar was caught on camera leaving through the front door with the register in tow. The owners say they're frustrated their property management isn't doing more to help.
Business owners have taken it upon themselves to take action. One of the owners decided to go on a run one morning to get an idea of the suspects’ whereabouts. His tips were to leave the lights on. But it will cost owners hundreds of dollars to repair the damage from these burglaries. And some businesses are even thinking about relocating.
“I want to rent from somebody that is also invested in the Portland community,” says Whitesell. “They’re not invested in Portland, not invested in the community. They’re not here, they’re not seeing what’s happening.”
Owners feel their cases aren't being prioritized and they just want to be heard.
“What it feels like to me honestly is that these people doing the petty theft, know that nothing’s going to be done. They’re like screw it! Why not cause there’s no action being taken towards like helping us protect ourselves,” says Kate Sprouse, owner of Sugar Me.
Owners say they have loyal customers who help keep their businesses alive and hope that you keep shopping local.
So far there have been no arrests and no suspects named in these break-ins.