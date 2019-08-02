PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in northeast Portland.
Police responded to the 6200 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue at 2:07 p.m. Friday.
Officers said multiple victims were found at the scene. The scene was secured to facilitate medical attention for the victims.
Their conditions were not known.
Police said no arrests have been made and no suspect information was immediately available to be released.
The crime scene was closed to all drivers and pedestrians on Northeast 42nd Avenue between Holman Street and Killingsworth Street.
FOX 12 will continue to update this story.
