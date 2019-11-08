Multiple victims reported after shooting at NE Portland Taco Bell

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are investigating a shooting they say involved multiple victims in the parking lot of a northeast Portland Taco Bell.
Several witnesses Friday night near the 700 block of Northeast Weidler Street reported hearing eight or nine gunshots and seeing a man limping.
Police said multiple victims had shown up at Legacy Emanuel. Officers said they are not currently searching for a suspect in the shooting.
Northeast Broadway and 8th Avenue were temporarily closed to driver Friday night while law enforcement was on scene.
The Gun Violence Reduction Team continues to investigate and speak with witnesses. Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 19-385761.
