PORTLAND, OR – A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly breaking multiple windows in the Lloyd District Saturday.
Portland Police Bureau officers responded to a report of alarms going off and someone breaking windows in the area of Northeast Broadway and Northeast 15th Avenue.
Responding officers found the suspect near Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street, according to police. The suspect, identified as Shaun A. Patterson, attempted to run away but was arrested. Officers recovered a hammer as evidence.
Officers searched the area for victims and found several damaged locations:
- Two separate phone stores 400 block of Northeast Broadway
- Empty retail space 1600 block of Northeast Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
- Salon and spa 1400 block of Northeast Broadway
- Smoke shop 900 block of Northeast Broadway
- Parked vehicle in the area of Northeast 16th Avenue and Northeast Schuyler Street
Patterson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with first-degree criminal mischief; additional charges are possible.
Any victim who has not made contact with the police can make a report via the PPB website at www.portlandpolice.com or call police non-emergency at 503-823-3333. Please refer to case number 21-33726.
