PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County and Hood River County have been removed from Oregon’s COVID-19 watch list.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Friday the two counties “have succeeded in reducing the spread of COVID-19 sufficiently enough to be removed” from the county watch list.
Both counties were added to the list July 30.
The list, as of Friday, now stands at six counties: Baker, Jackson, Jefferson, Malheur, Morrow, and Umatilla.
The county watch list allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19, according to Brown. When a county is placed on the watch list, the Oregon Health Authority increases monitoring and communication, and deploys additional technical assistance and resources, such as epidemiological support, case investigation, and contact tracing help.
Counties remain on the watch list for a minimum of three weeks and until their sporadic case rates drop below thresholds of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks, and the county having no more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks. Sporadic cases are those that cannot be traced to a source, which indicates community spread.
Brown on Friday encouraged people to “remain vigilant” by keeping up with physical distancing, wearing a face covering, staying home when sick and washing hands often.
In Oregon, there have been more than 25,000 confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, along with 438 deaths, as of Thursday. There have been around 513,000 negative tests for the coronavirus statewide.
