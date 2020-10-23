MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown on Friday added Multnomah County to the state's COVID-19 Watch List.
The addition comes after Multnomah County was removed from the list on Aug. 28. The county remains in Phase 1 of reopening and is still grouped with Clackamas County and Washington County for future reopening decisions, according to the governor's office. Clackamas County and Washington County are not currently on the watch list.
"Today marks the second time a county has been added back to the Watch List, as well as our state's highest reported case count since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic," Brown said. "This is a sobering reminder that we cannot let down our guard."
The watch list allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19. Counties are placed on the list when COVID-19 is spreading quickly and public health officials cannot trace the spread to a specific source, according to Oregon Health Authority.
Specific markers of rapid community spread include when there is a sporadic case rate of 50 or more per 100,000 people in the last two weeks and the county has had more than five sporadic cases in the last two weeks. Counties remain on the watch list for a minimum of three weeks and until their sporadic case rates drop below these thresholds, according to OHA.
The watch list allows the state to prioritize resources and assistance to counties that are seeing the broadest spread of COVID-19. When a county is placed on the Watch List, the Oregon Health Authority increases monitoring and communication, and deploys additional technical assistance and resources.
The complete County Watch List now includes the following five counties: Benton, Clatsop, Malheur, Multnomah, and Umatilla.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.