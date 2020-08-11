PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County Animal Services seized 70 cats and 60 dogs from an animal rescue and boarding facility in northeast Portland.
Animal Services reported receiving numerous complaints alleging animal abuse and neglect at Woofin Palooza on the 2300 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue.
A search warrant was served at the location Tuesday, in coordination with the Portland Police Bureau and Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
Investigators said the dogs and cats were seized from the facility after determining the state and condition of the animals at the site.
A forensic veterinary team from the Oregon Humane Society also responded to assist with medical triage of the animals.
The dogs and cats are now being treated by the Multnomah County Animals Services veterinary team. The animals are considered part of an ongoing investigation.
The case has been referred to the district attorney’s office and no further details were released Tuesday.
The website for Woofin Palooza states they work to “save the pets in high kill shelters that are facing euthanasia due to over crowding and lack of homes.”
Anyone with animals in the care of Woofin Palooza, or fostering animals, or those with relevant information to the investigation is asked to contact Multnomah County Animal Services at 503-988-7387.
