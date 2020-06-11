MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County will not be able to enter Phase 1 of reopening as planned Friday.
Gov. Kate Brown announced Thursday that she would be putting all county applications for reopening on pause for seven days.
“We now see a significant increase in COVID-19 infections in counties across Oregon and it is cause for concern,” Brown said on Twitter.
Brown said Multnomah County does not currently meet the health and safety criteria to enter Phase 1 for decreasing hospitalizations, positive testing and contact tracing of COVID-19 cases.
County leaders say they were hoping to reopen starting on Friday and submitted their application for Phase 1 last week.
Meanwhile, businesses in Multnomah County, including many restaurants and barbershops, had already made changes to prepare for Phase 1.
Phase 1 reopening would include limited reopening of restaurants and bars, personal services, gyms, and malls, and gatherings of up to 25 people allowed for recreational, social, cultural, civic or faith events with social distancing requirements.
Greg Hermens, the owner of Nob Hill Bar and Grill in the high traffic area of northwest Portland, says he’s put in a lot of work to get the restaurant ready for in-person dining again.
FOX 12 spoke with Hermens in April when he was preparing to start offering takeout, which he says has been twice a week and is a lot different than dining in, as there is not as much of a personal interaction with customers.
Hermens said he has made several changes to his restaurant to adhere to Phase 1 guidelines in Oregon, including adding plexiglass around the bar and spacing the tables six feet apart. Hermens said the restaurant lost about a third of its seating due to regulations. He says he never thought the restaurant would be in this situation, but they’re adapting to the required changes.
“A lot of people in this neighborhood, they're worried about Nobby's being able to shake this, and we're fine, so I just want to make sure that we are here we are not going to go anywhere,” Hermens said.
FOX 12 also spoke with Veronica Swehla, who has been cutting hair for 22 years at Rough Cut Barbershop, also in northwest Portland. Swehla said the protective safety measures at the shop now are more stringent than ever.
“It's kind of feeling like we're in the medical field now, like truly in the medical field,” Swehla said. “And that's how we want to conduct our business.”
To get ready for Phase 1, Swehla says there are a lot of changes that need to happen.
"One of the most important things that we're going to do when people come into the shop, first of all, we're asking that they have masks on and that they fill out a questionnaire, a health questionnaire, and they have to sign it and date it,” Swehla said.
Swehla says under Phase 1 guidelines, they’ll be required to change out aprons after every client and space out appointments every hour to give time for cleaning.
Swehla says she just purchased sterilizer for her instruments as well.
“We want people to come in and feel safe and feel like we've done our part to keep everyone safe,” Swehla said.
Clearly loser Kate cares more about anarchy and the destruction of a city than she does the thousands of suffering businesses in Mult Co. I wonder where the Covid spike came from Brown. Twelve days of sitting on her hands and doing nothing about the riots? She needs to go!
Definietly riot and destry businesses and hurt people but for god sake don’t eat within 6ft of each other! Is anyone actually falling for this garbage anymore...
COVID-19 is a hoax, it's just an attempt to stop Trump from being elected to a 2nd term. Queen Kate figures she aims to destroy Oregon's economy and get everyone dependent on her and the state for their livelihoods. Perhaps, those she makes dependent on the state should get a PERS account just like the rest of the state employees, only seems fair.
