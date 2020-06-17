MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County was approved on Wednesday to enter Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.
The county will reopen on Friday to allow seated service in restaurants and bars, personal services by appointment, the use of gyms and fitness centers, and gatherings up to 25 people.
Gov. Kate Brown on Friday will allow Marion, Polk, and Hood River counties to enter Phase 2.
Officials on Wednesday also announced that Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties would be treated as one region moving forward.
Multnomah County is the last county in Oregon to enter Phase 1. The approval is tied to a three-week state-mandated pause on further reopening of Washington and Clackamas counties, officials said.
It also comes with a mandate that beginning June 24, members in the Tri-County region and in Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Hood River counties must use a face covering whenever they are indoors in a space shared by other members of the public.
Multnomah County submitted its framework for reopening on June 5 and initially asked to enter Phase 1 of reopening June 12. After a spike in COVID-19 cases in several counties, however, Gov. Brown on June 11 announced a one-week statewide hold on any further reopening.
Gov. Brown in a statement on Wednesday said the next few weeks will be difficult. She said officials will be monitoring data regularly, and if hospitalizations spike too rapidly, or if the capacity of the healthcare system is threatened, the state will go back to stricter rules.
Union County on Wednesday announced that it would voluntarily return to Phase 1 after a spike in coronavirus cases.
In order to have been approved for Phase 1 of reopening, counties were required to prove that they meet these prerequisites:
- Declining prevalence of COVID-19
- Minimum testing regimen
- Contact tracing system
- Isolation/quarantine facilities
- Finalized statewide sector guidelines
- Sufficient health care capacity
- Sufficient PPE supply
