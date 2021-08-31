Multnomah Co. asks people not to gather this holiday weekend as kids head back to school

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County Health leaders are making a last-minute plea ahead of Labor Day - asking people not to gather with people outside of your household as kids get back to school.

"The risk of COVID in schools is a reflection of the amount of COVID in the community," Dr. Jennifer Vines, Multnomah County Health Officer, said.

This is why they're asking people to socialize responsibly this weekend, if at all.

"Multnomah County recommends not gathering with people outside of your household for Labor Day this year. Postponing your event or going virtual is ideal," Vines said. "Otherwise, having a small group outdoors and spread out is the next best thing. If you must be indoors, wear a mask and open windows."

However, as kids head back to school Wednesday and over the next week, they said this responsibility goes beyond Labor Day. Jessica Guernsey, Multnomah County's Public Health Director, said there are several steps parents and families can take to protect their student this school year.

"Really asking folks to make sure everyone in a household that's eligible for a vaccination gets one. Limiting household social activities outside of school, obviously outdoor play is much less risky. Making sure your kids have masks and they know how to wear them," Guernsey said.

Should cases of COVID-19 pop up in schools, Guernsey said she's confident in the partnership they have with the Multnomah Education Service District, which is responsible for contact tracing and case investigation.

Jamie Smith is the School Health Services Coordinator for MESD and said when contact tracing, they'll try their best to only quarantine students where necessary.

"We will do our best to minimize the number of students who are quarantined by looking at seating charts, talking to school staff and trying to determine truly those who are within close contact," Smith said.

He said MESD has a specific team to be a point of contact between schools, families and the public health department.

"In collaboration with county public health, we provide the appropriate timelines for that individual. Then, if there was a potential exposure to other individuals on site, we provide timelines and communications for them as well," Smith said. "For full transparency, if there is a potential exposure, there is a community notification sent to individuals associated with the school."

If there is a positive case, Smith said the Oregon Department of Education said if the school can attest all students were appropriately masked and keeping three feet apart, that classroom may not have to quarantine. This exception only applies to students in a classroom setting - not at lunch time.