PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County audit revealed that many people who need mental health services aren’t being enrolled in the proper programs.
“If I was an individual who possibly could benefit from one of these programs and I met the base criteria and it wasn’t offered to me, I would feel let down,” Multnomah County Auditor, Jennifer McGuirk said,
That audit released this month by McGuirk found from 2016 to 2018 roughly 700 people were civilly committed at least once in the county.
That means a judge found that person to be a danger to themselves or others and they were court-ordered to go to a psychiatric hospital or receive other treatment for up to 180 days.
The audit focused on two programs where people could receive treatment in the county, Choice, a state-funded care coordination program for people with serious and persistent mental illness and Assertive Community Treatment (ACT), an intensive team-based mental health treatment model.
The audit found access to Choice and ACT was limited for people who could potentially benefit from the services.
More than half of those roughly 700 people who were civilly committed were not enrolled in the Choice program, according to the audit.
Only about 20 percent of those were enrolled in ACT.
FOX 12 asked McGuirk if she feels based on the findings that the county is failing those with mental health issues.
“I’m not sure I would use the word failing, I feel like the county in this division has not been transparent about the choices they’re making,” McGuirk said.
The audit also found that the Choice program spent $1.4 million less than it received in state funding.
The audit shows the county planned to use that for transitional housing but McGuirk said that doesn’t solve immediate issues to help people right now.
Multnomah County’s Mental Health and Addiction Services Division Director Ebony Clarke said those dollars are going toward a Behavioral Health Resource Center which is in the design phase.
She said this audit has her attention and she wants to rectify these issues.
“What I also want to make sure is that you know that team is fully trained on the expectations of the criteria, who the services would be offered to just so that then we are not overlooking individuals because that is a concern,” Clarke said. “I can assure the public and the consumers and the board and our funders that you know we will prioritize decisions, be specific around how we are being transparent.”
Clarke said access to these services is based on specific criteria.
“I think that staff kind of get so narrowly focused on you know the specific levels of care that mandate that individuals receive Choice and again this is just an assumption this is one of those areas of continuous improvement that I want to explore that they may even be leaving out these other folks,” Clark said.
McGuirk hopes moving forward that county leaders can have discussion on transparency and how to best serve the needs of those struggling with mental health issues.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
