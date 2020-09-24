PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners has condemned the planned rally by right-wing groups in Portland on Saturday.
In a joint statement, the board said, “These groups continue to use Portland and Multnomah County as a focal point for their combative and racist organizing. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners has said this before, and we will say it again: Racism is not welcome here. Hate and division are not welcome here. Violence is not welcome here.”
The city of Portland denied a permit for the Proud Boys to conduct a rally at Delta Park on Saturday. The board also addressed that location as the rally site.
“It is particularly appalling that they have chosen the historic site of Vanport, which was home to a significant portion of Portland’s Black population, as the site for this weekend’s rally,” according to a statement from the Board of Commissioners.
The permit was denied, citing COVID-19 health guidelines. However, Mayor Ted Wheeler also tweeted Wednesday that, “These groups empower racism, intolerance and hate. Those are not Portland values, and they are not welcome.”
Similarly, the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners stated Thursday that reports indicate people from around the country are planning to join the right-wing rally in Portland.
“And we have a simple message to those who intend on traveling to Oregon to pick a fight: Stay home. Multnomah County has no patience for these distractions,” according to the county statement.
The board’s statement also urges the community not to engage with “these outside agitators.”
A left-wing counter protest is planned for Saturday at Peninsula Park, about three miles away from Delta Park.
The Portland Police Bureau this week said they were preparing for two “mass gathering events,” however the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police have declined to provide assistance with crowd control, citing Wheeler’s ban on the use of tear gas by Portland Police Bureau officers.
If some one is going to accuse someone or group of being racist, they need to provide examples. We see the hate from the leftists that take to the streets most nights and attack public employees and public and private property.
Really Wheeler. To the right flag carrying people stay home. We only want the one's who destroy our town down here. Wow, you are a special kind of stupid.
This is what a liberal 'safe sanctuary' city & state gets - It invites scum from every nook & cranny, starting with the state capitol and city hall.
I just sent a profanity laced email to Deb Kafoury and the entire board of commissioners. Since they're all women, normally I would have been more of a gentleman..i would have been more respectful, but not to this group. No way. These people do not represent us. They are they enemy. They are traitors to this country, to this city, to this state. The only thing that's going to clean up this mess, is the day after Trump wins, and he enacts the Insurrection Act, and he sends the regular military into Portland, and other radical liberal heII holes. We are in a literal civil war now. There's no other way to describe it.
What a joke, they are calling far right people racists? and trying to pick fights when it's the other side doing the looting burning and MURDERING.
What the citizens of Portland are dealing with are public officials, mayor, city commissioners who are simply worthless at doing their job, when it comes to business and public safety. They condemn groups like "Proud Boys," but openly support two domestic terrorist groups, BLM and Antifa. To make matters more itinerary, the mayor tries to be buddy buddy with them and almost gets his hind end kicked in public. Proud boys haven't burned, looted, destroyed public and private property. And, they haven't killed anyone. Yet, the two domestic terrorist groups called BLM and Antifa, have done this. And who gets treated like a pariah? The "Proud Boys" do. This is why liberals should never run any type of government. They lack common sense. Just look at all the liberal cities run by Democrats. They're poor, run down, out of money and over taxed. And that is just the basics. I haven't mention looting and burning in some of them.
Far right, stay home. Extreme far left, come on down, loot, burn, murder, it's ok with the democrats running Portland.
And you are absolutely correct.
The Proud Boys are NOT the racist here. BLM and Antifa, who the City board and mayor allow night after night to TERRORIZE the entire city for the last four months ARE the Urban Terrorist RACISTS!
The entire local government of Portland NEED to be fired and these urban terrorists need to be dealt with by either the state or federal government BEFORE the majority of the Oregon citizens have to take matters into their own hands...
This CAN'T last much longer.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Well said!!! The left ALWAYS accuse others of what they themselves are guilty of!
Funny, I highly doubt that the Proud boys will be gassed, shot at with munitions, taken away in unmarked vans for their "unlawful assembly". I'm guessing it's uncomfortable to do that to their co-workers and relatives.
yeah cuz the proud boys wont be looting, setting fires and trying to burn down buildings. try thinking next time
I highly doubt that the Proud Boys would be looting, destroying property and throwing things at the police...so the liberals don't want them here.
Look what happened to the poor kid in Kenosha. A 17 year old kid. That's kid's got more balatas than any of our so-called government officials here in Portland. Certainly more than Ted Wheeler. Ted is not a man..not even close.
Scummy Ted is a full blown commie loser.
