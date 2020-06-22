Multnomah Co. businesses see big crowds on first weekend of reopening

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Many businesses in Multnomah County were given the green light to open this weekend, meaning restaurants and bars opened their doors to dine-in customers for the first time in months.
In northwest Portland, the co-owner of Bantam Tavern says they were busy from the moment they opened on Friday afternoon. Although the mask mandate doesn’t go into effect until Wednesday, Bantam is one of the bars already asking people to be courteous and wear one. In a couple days, Tom Foskett, co-owner, says they will be selling masks for a dollar in case there are customers without a face covering.
Foskett says overall, customers this weekend were considerate of their staff and their new health and safety practices. People even seemed to be limiting their group sizes, he says.
“We were really impressed with the people who came out it seemed like everybody was really respectful of the rules largely everybody social distanced and really looked out for each other, and we really appreciated that,” Foskett said.
On the east side, at Migration Brewing on Glisan, General Manager Brandon Mikel says they’ve been working on their reopening plan for a month-and-a-half. If you eat or drink there, you’ll find dots on the ground reminding customers to space out when ordering at the bar. Mikel says customers have been respectful and patient of the new rules. Mikel says they have been requiring masks and had to offer them to a handful of people who didn’t come prepared.
“Everyone was very receptive,” Mikel said. “We bought a couple cases of the light blue ones so that if someone didn’t have a mask, we could offer that to them, we felt like that was probably the best way to assist if someone didn’t have one instead of turning them away.”
People who dined out this weekend may have experienced the statewide 10 p.m. curfew of sorts for restaurants and bars. Both businesses FOX 12 spoke to on Monday said their customers were understanding and left on time.
