MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County Code Enforcement is hoping the public can help identify the person responsible for illegally dumping bags of human feces and kitty litter along rural roads near Troutdale, Springdale and Corbett.
Since late 2018, Multnomah County officials say the feces-filled bags have been illegally dumped during the early morning hours alongside the following roadways:
- Curtis Drive
- Southeast Hurlburt Road
- East Bell Road
- Historic Columbia River Hwy, East of Springdale Job Corp.
- Southeast Sweetbriar Road, between Kerslake and Troutdale roads
- Southeast Kerslake Road, between Sweetbriar Road and Southeast Stark Street
Code Enforcement Officer Dave Thomson has responded to the reports and has collected more than 100 bags of feces.
Some of the bags - often plastic shopping bags from Walmart or Dollar Tree - remain intact, while others have been smashed by passing cars and are irrecoverable.
Thomson is now asking residents and passersby for help.
“We want to alert people to keep an eye out,” Thomson said. “There are certain spots, if anyone has camera footage of a suspicious vehicle traveling slowly on these roads, we’d love to look into that.”
Anyone who sees illegal dumping in progress is asked to get a license plate number and vehicle description, then call 911.
“Definitely don’t try to intervene or apprehend this person. Even if I saw it happen,” Thomson said, “I would get their identifying information and meet with them later.”
Anyone who sees the bags or any other illegally disposed materials on public or private property, is asked not to pick it up themselves. Instead, please call Environmental Health at 503-988-3464 or email vector.nuisance@multco.us.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
No worse than the excrement that comes out of Salem.
The 'non-housed' people no doubt
The Homeless need more toilets out in the Fairview area. I don't think Fairview wants to turn into Downtown Portland though.
All generous donations from "Ted's pals."
