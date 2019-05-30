Multnomah Co. commissioners adopt $2B budget for fiscal year 2020

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Multnomah County commissioners have officially adopted a budget for fiscal year 2020.
The budget, adopted Wednesday morning, totals roughly $2 billion and included cuts to account for a $6 million budget gap.
Chair Deborah Kafoury asked all departments across the county to make budget reductions of 3 percent to meet the shortfall.
Despite a strong economy, the structural deficit was due to tax limitations that were implemented in the 1990s, according to county budget documents.
The county said those limitations have restricted property taxes to be based on “assessed values” from decades ago, rather than what residents may actually sell their homes for today. As a result, the county said property tax revenues have been growing at a slower rate than the economic market, and therefore, costs are growing faster than income.
Under the adopted FY 2020 budget, one of the county’s services, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, received $2 million less in state federal funding than 2019.
In a budget presentation, District Attorney Rod Underhill expressed major concerns with the agency’s funding – particularly with staffing shortages to prosecute cases.
During public comment on the budget at Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, a resident expressed concern regarding recent burglaries he said had hit his neighborhood, including an attempt at his own home.
He said he was also frustrated because many of the suspects caught in connection to the burglaries haven’t been taken to court.
“We are asking you to be leaders,” said Peter Magg. “Please partner with the City of Portland and the Oregon legislature to take a tough stance on crime and develop strategies to deal with repeat offenders. Communicate your progress with us.”
In their 2020 proposed budget, the DA’s office said its general fund reductions would include cuts to juvenile trial courts, a legal assistant, restitution clerks and other spending.
While the DA’s state federal funds decreased, the county, who said the DA’s office has also seen rising labor costs, actually increased the agency’s take of the general fund to $28.4 million in 2020. That’s $2.7 million more than last year.
In a budget summary shared with FOX 12, the county suggested there will likely be additional cuts in years to come -- with a forecast budget gap of $35 million over the next five years.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.