Multnomah Co. commissioners consider ban on flavored tobacco, nicotine products

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Multnomah County commissioners are weighing a ban on all flavored tobacco and nicotine products.
The board Thursday heard a presentation from the health department, which is recommending the ban. In recent months, several people from across Oregon have been hospitalized in connection to vaping. Two of the cases have resulted in deaths, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
Leaders say flavoring makes vaping popular, especially among younger people.
Local vape shop owners who testified against the proposal Thursday called the ban misplaced.
“Everything that we have in here has been submitted to the FDA for the ingredients,” Marcus Nettles, owner of Rose City Vapors, said. “We have full transparency on our stuff, it tells you right there on the bottle what’s in it, how much is in it, and it’s not the same with tobacco products … if it goes as they propose today, where they ban all flavors, then I will go out of business, without doubt.”
Flavored and menthol cigarettes would also be banned under the proposal. The commissioners are considering the ban, but so far, nothing has been decided.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.