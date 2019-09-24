MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners issued a health advisory on vaping Tuesday, vowing to consider a local ban on flavored e-liquids and tobacco products.
Commissioners called on state and federal authorities to ban the sale of flavored products, which they say are particularly enticing to young people.
“Flavored tobacco and e-cigarette products are sweet, cheap, and easily accessible,” the board of commissioners said. ‘Youth who use these candy and fruit-flavored products become addicted to the nicotine, putting them at increased risk for tobacco and vape-related illness and disease.”
Commissioners urged people to stop vaping immediately, telling anyone who suspects they may be suffering from a vape-related illness to contact their healthcare provider.
Commissioners directed the Multnomah County Health Department to return with a proposal to prohibit the sale of all flavored tobacco products.
“We need to stop teen vaping,” Chair Deborah Kafoury said. “We cannot afford to wait as the number of new nicotine addicts continues to grow.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 530 confirmed and probable cases of lung injuries related to e-cigarettes, as of September 17.
In Oregon, there have been several cases, including one death.
(2) comments
In 10-20 years we will all look back on vaping, smoking pot, using CBD in all its forms, etc. as we now look back on doctors and ball players advertising cigarettes:)
Nannies!
