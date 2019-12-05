MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County commissioners have voted unanimously to increase vehicle registration fees to help fund the "Earthquake Ready Burnside Bridge Project."
The new ordinance will increase vehicle registration fees from $19 to $56, starting in January 2021.
As expensive as it is, commissioners - and a majority of community members who spoke at the vote - say it'll be worth it.
Multnomah County leaders say the Burnside Bridge is 93 years old and seismically vulnerable.
In fact, none of the downtown bridges are expected to withstand the 9.0 magnitude Cascadia Zone quake that is predicted to hit the area.
A deputy chief with Portland Fire & Rescue spoke before commissioners made their vote, saying the Burnside Bridge is vital for emergency response. He said their department strongly supports the increased fee, and a majority of community members who also spoke agreed.
River Hemken says she's a low income mother of two, and for her, this project represents security and safety.
"This needs to move forward. This earthquake, people will die. But more people will die if we don't do this. And I want the chance for those people," said Hemken.
The county says they've narrowed down a few options to make the Burnside Bridge seismically sound: either retrofit the existing bridge, build a new one in its place, or build a new one with a slightly different footprint, which would extend Northeast Couch Street west toward the river.
The project would take eight to 10 years to complete and cost $550 to $850 million.
One community member says all the construction involved will help the economy.
"Another benefit to the community is jobs. The jobs of rebuilding this bridge would give members of this community opportunities to have good family wages," said Bob Carroll, with Columbia-Pacific Building and Construction Trades.
Another community member said he'd like to see the burden of the cost fall on cyclists too, not just drivers.
County leaders say the fee will not be the only source for this project. They're working on others, and will look at getting help from regional, state and federal agencies as well.
A big concern is how the fee would impact low income communities. County leaders say they'll be looking at different options for them before the fee is implemented in 2021.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
A 9.0 magnitude Cascadia Zone quake would also destroy access to either side of any surviving bridge. A smarter and less expensive alternative would be a dedicated river transport.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.