PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As we wait to see how windy it gets in the coming day, the cold temperatures have already settled in. And when it feels really, really cold – there’s a lot of concern for the homeless in our community.
For Portland’s homeless population, there’s a fine line between uncomfortable and life threatening.
Monday night was a stand-out example, with temperatures expected to sit in the low 30s with a wind advisory on the way.
Union Gospel Mission on Northwest Third Avenue opened its doors as one of the city’s only warming shelters Monday night.
Typically, the forecast temperatures need to be 32 or below for severe weather shelters to open, but Multnomah County says it is concerned for those on the street because the cold front is so early in the year. They’re worried that many people may not have all the warm weather gear they need.
While some volunteers have been asked to go out and distribute gear to those in need, others lined up at Union Gospel Mission before its doors even opened.
Melissa Hansen was one of the first in line.
“I’m getting older, and I can feel it through my bones. The cold, it really affects me,” she said. “They keep it quiet, I mean, they don’t let a whole bunch of rabble-rousers come in and you know, keep us up all night.”
The Multnomah County Joint Office of Homeless Services operates 1,400 year-round shelter beds. Next month, they’ll open up 200 additional what they call “seasonal” beds as temperatures dip even more.
But on any given night, they have 325 additional “severe weather” beds available.
As for those who are still in need of gear, Multnomah County is asking the community to step up and donate supplies like hats, gloves, blankets and sleeping bags. You can find more information by visiting 211info.org.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.