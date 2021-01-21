MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Contact tracers in Multnomah County are no longer able to reach every person who tests positive for COVID-19 or their close contacts. This change comes after cases started surging in the county and state.
“We are still reaching out to people," said Lisa Ferguson. "We aren’t able to reach everyone.”
Ferguson is the Communicable Disease Manager at the Multnomah County Health Department. She said at the beginning of the pandemic, contact tracing was one of the main approaches to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We really had pretty good success for a while with reaching more, I think we were interviewing more than 75 percent of our cases," she said.
But since cases started surging in November, Ferguson said their team couldn't keep up with contacting everyone, forcing them to change their strategy.
"We aren’t able to reach everyone and so I think we’ve shifted a little bit from the most important thing being pick up our call to help people understand what they can do and how they can educate their own contacts and how to talk about, you know, I’ve tested positive and you may have been exposed," she said. "So, the education piece isn’t just on us, but trying to help others understand how they can do that education and protect their family and friends as well."
Ferguson said she has seen success from the new strategy.
“It’s working in the sense that I do feel like it was the right time to also expect some personal responsibility from people," she said. "We’ve all been hearing about COVID for quite a while and we know some about it and so I think its reason to ask people to do some of their own notifications.”
As for making calls, Ferguson said they're prioritizing outbreaks now, specifically in high-risk settings, such as long-term care facilities or congregant settings.
“Otherwise, we’re still just essentially trying to call as many people as our team has the ability to call each day and so we kind of have a random sampling we call each day and try to reach as many of those people as we can," Ferguson said.
Ferguson made it clear they're still a resource for people who need them or aren't comfortable reaching out to their close contacts.
