Multnomah Co. courtrooms filling up with eviction cases

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - With millions of dollars in pandemic rental relief funding still on the table, courtrooms in Multnomah County are packed with tenants in the process of being evicted from their homes.
Under state law, Oregonians are protected from eviction for 90 days if they apply for rental assistance, but many people going through the eviction process are unaware of that.
In an attempt to help those people, Multnomah County's Bienestar de la Familia has been sending teams of outreach workers to the Multnomah County Courthouse to attend eviction hearings and offer to guide them through the rental assistance application process.
"A lot of people are still, this is their first time coming in for eviction, so they really don't know the ins and outs of the law. A lot of people are confused," said Fasseh Abdullahi, a Bienestar de La Familia Case Manager.
In addition to their work inside the courthouse, outreach workers also go to the homes of people whose names are on the eviction docket, if they don't see them in the courtroom.
"I was in tears. It was amazing," said Marilee Bunker, the recipient of a recent house call. "They're going to pay August and September and cross my fingers, I have a job at Amazon."
Bunker said her husband is battling Leukemia and hasn't been able to work. The couple couldn't pay August's rent, and received an eviction notice from their landlord.
"I thought I'm gonna be homeless. This is it," said Bunker.
Under protections put in place by Multnomah County Commissioners, tenants can't be evicted for back rent they owe from April, 2020 through June, 2021. They can, however, be evicted for nonpayment of rent starting in July.
According to the tenant advocacy group dontevictpdx, which tracks eviction cases, there were 150 new court filings for eviction in the month of August alone.
Abdullahi said he and his team members have helped close to 60 people successfully applying for rental assistance since they started their outreach work in September.
The state of Oregon received more than $200 million dollars from the federal government to be used as rental assistance, but so far only $56 million of that has been delivered.
Tenants can apply for assistance through Oregon Housing and Community Services. They can also receive assistance with the application process by calling 2-1-1.