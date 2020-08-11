MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced that his office will not prosecute certain charges stemming from the ongoing protests in Portland.
The new policy announced Tuesday will "promote a safe community and reduce the negative and lasting impacts a person can experience once involved in the criminal justice system following an arrest resulting from a peaceful protest or mass demonstration," according to the district attorney's office.
“In order to advance public safety, we must not only prevent crime, but we must also promote economic and housing stability, educational opportunities, strong family and community relationships, and the mental and physical health of all those in our community. If we leverage the full force of the criminal justice system on individuals who are peacefully protesting and demanding to be heard, we will cause irreparable harm to them individually and to our society. The prosecution of people exercising their rights to free speech and assembly in a non-violent manner takes away from the limited resources that we have to prosecute serious crimes and to assist crime victims,” said Schmidt.
Under the new policy, the district attorney's office will "presumptively decline to prosecute cases where the most serious offense is a city ordinance violation or where the crime(s) do not involve deliberate property damage, theft or the use or threat of force against another person."
Those crimes include:
- Interfering with a peace officer or parole and probation officer
- Second-degree disorderly conduct
- First and second-degree criminal trespass
- Third-degree escape
- Harassment
- Riot - Unless accompanied by a charge outside of this list.
The district attorney's office says that the charges of resisting arrest and assaulting a public safety officer will be subjected to the highest level of scrutiny by the deputy district attorney reviewing the arrest. Consideration for those charges will be given to the "chaos of a protesting environment."
Also, when a protester is charged with a misdemeanor or felony for crimes that cause only financial harm during a protest, they will be offered conditional dismissal after restitution is paid to the victim or other amends to the community are made, according to the district attorney's office.
Those crimes include:
- Second and third-degree criminal mischief - when the value is under $1,000
- First, second and third-degree theft - when the value is under $1,000 or when the theft is committed during a riot
- Second-degree burglary if combined with any criminal mischief or theft allegation
The district attorney's office said it is neither condoning nor endorsing the conduct that led to the arrest or citation of a person. A prosecution decline decision does not change Oregon law.
The district attorney's office said arrest charges for crimes that allege "intentional physical violence against community members and/or law enforcement" will be handled by general office policies. This includes charges for assault and arson.
Police Police Chief Chuck Lovell released a statement Tuesday afternoon about the announcement, saying, "We have said repeatedly throughout these long months that we would prefer not to make arrests at all. In fact, people regularly meet to demonstrate all over Portland with no police interaction. Over the last several months, we've seen thousands gather in awesome displays of peaceful assembly."
Lovell stated, confirming what Schmidt said, that his policy "does not change the law, nor does it say his office will tolerate damage to property or deliberate violence against police or anyone else."
"As always, whether the District Attorney decides to charge cases we send to his office is up to him. The Portland Police Bureau will continue to do the job the community expects of us, and will continue to reach out to all people to connect and build trusting relationships. One of those relationships is with the District Attorney, and we will continue to work with that office in the interest of public safety," according to Lovell.
To view a full copy of the district attorney's office new policy, click here.
(20) comments
At lease the Chicago mayor said "we are coming after you".
If I were city police, I'd call in sick 30 days, leave the Federal Court House are see how the Feds respond.
LEO has their hands tie, knives to throat.
Portland and Seattle are not safe places for law-abiding citizens or tourists. The police chief in Seattle can't get out fast enough and everyone else including the police should just leave and leave the cities to the street rats and let them eat each other.
'Multnomah Co. DA announces his office will decline to prosecute certain protest-related charges' Would anybody expect anything different from this lib?
What a liberal tool and an insult to the rule of law. Break the law in Portlandia and go free. Shame on him. He is just encouraging more law breaking and is going against his oath of office.
Spoken like a politician.
Way too wordy and boring.
How about swift justice for law breakers? That's why they made the laws.
Dereliction of duty. Didn't he take an oath to uphold the law? Should be removed, disbarred, and prosecuted as an accomplice. Hello, DHS? Portland needs you.
[thumbdown] This is a slap on the police. Why did they even bother to arrest these criminals in the first place? iIhe D.A. won't fulfil his obligation. Boy if this had happened in Washington County these criminals wouldn't see daylight for quite a few months to several years.
Unbelievable. At a time when there are already NO CONSEQUENCES for the RIOTERS, Multnomah County doubles down on complete cowardice.
Being in positions of alleged leadership, especially in law enforcement, is about sending signals. Well, what signals did DA Mike Schidt just send to the criminal element in Portland?
He just said; "Join a mob in the streets under the false pretense of 'peaceful protest' and there are ZERO CONSEQUENCES. Sure, you got arrested, mug'd, printed and processed, but that's it. Now you have your little badge of honor to share with the other losers out in the street, who are anti-american, anti-Portland, and anti-law abiding.These are the same low-lifes that attacked old women, just because the women had the stones to tell the punks to stop attacking the police.
And did you get a load of the young black guy in the glasses, who I guess works for the county, who set up this presser by telling us all how we should think, and that everything we do from now on should be geared to elevate black lives, but giving them a bunch of free stuff?
Oh, and of course, we need to "fund the schools," and "give teachers pay raises," and give housing to the black community because of homes that had to be moved or raised for when I-5 was built? Huh? That was like..60 years ago, if not more.
What is with these liberals, and the little world of make-believe they all live in. This city and those who rule here, have lost their ------- minds. It's just mind numbing the way their minds think. They could not be more clueless and more wrong if they were doing it on purpose. The lack of common sense, and the far left liberal ideology is just a danger to all of us.
Ask most black people, the ones who work and contribute to society, and they'll tell you that democrats never did a thing for them. They know that Trump is the one who signed criminal justice reform, and that it was Trump's economy that did more for them prior to the covid disaster, then the democrats EVER did for them.
Watch what happens with the black vote in November. Biden is a nightmare candidate for attracting black voters, no matter how much the left keeps trying to fan the flames of racism. That presser was a disaster, but so typical for how far this city has fallen since the migration of liberal voters into Multnomah County.
Good luck for those of you continuing to live in Portland. This place is going to heII.
Tell him just how stupid you think this is...
multcomike@gmail.com
I just did. Btw..how did you get that email? That's not exactly the one provided to him by the county. Interesting.
Give them carte blanche to pursue their destruction of portland...........
I'm sure Wheeler, Hardesty and Brown had this pushed on the D.A. Why even arrest anyone then? Go for it and destroy Portland you bunch of low life's. I suggest you should start targeting the Capitol Building..
Peaceful Protestors were not arrested. In fact, many of those Communist agitators who used lasers to blind Federal Officers. are still on the loose. I wouldn't label those hateful socialists who spray Hitler on homes where children are living as Peaceful Protestors. Maybe this pandemic is not that serious, with too many Democrats willing to go out every night in mobs to attack those who have the right to disagree. TRUMP 2020
Multnomah County and the City of Portland have voted to put the crazies in charge. Hopefully violence, arson, rioting, terrorism and destruction will continue to destroy property, kill citizens and depopulate the area. All for the good of the rest of Oregon.
So you can steal during a riot with no long lasting consequences as long as you make restitution. What a joke.
hahahahahahahahaha Portland is toast.
Business owners, this: Also, when a protester is charged with a misdemeanor or felony for crimes that cause only financial harm during a protest, they will be offered conditional dismissal after restitution is paid to the victim or other amends to the community are made
Business owners- It's in your court now. The damages that have been incurred on you, the small business owner, needs to brought to the attention of the press, and then there needs to be a lot of pressure put forth by you , the business owners, to ensure that there is some sort of financial re- reimbursement for the impact these riots are doing to your business. Why not attempt to sue the city for mismanagement? Stand together or fall alone. I hate seeing what is happening to the small businesses in Portland. I know how hard you work.
Portland is lost
The leadership is criminal and the legal system only benefits the criminals
The ONLY way to save Portland and all of Oregon is to VOTE these Socialist out
The DA is a joke
The Mayor is an empty puppet
The City Council are bent on Marxist upheaval
and the Governor is a Totalitarian power hungry, leaning on communist wack-job
I will NEVER vote Democrat anything ever again....
Today's Democrats are NOT the JFK Democrats - Stalin would be proud
So now you can just break the law and have no consequences? This should turn out really well for Portland and of course we will make national news AGAIN tonight for this terrific decision.
What a piece of work. Do Your Job district attorney, or you are condoning crime.
