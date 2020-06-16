MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Multnomah County District Attorney Rod Underhill will retire from his office effective July 31.
The move comes five months before his term is set to end in December, with Underhill calling the decision “both difficult and necessary”.
Underhill in a letter to his staff said he wants to make way for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown to appoint District Attorney-elect Mike Schmidt to the job.
We are in the midst of what I hope and believe will be monumental and lasting societal change,” Underhill said in the letter. “During my tenure as District Attorney, we have sought to make intentional changes to our public safety system to reduce disparate impacts on our black community. It is time to do much more. That change will require immediate action, coupled with long-term strategy and vision to ensure successful, meaningful and lasting implementation. And while I welcome that challenge and that change, I must be honest with myself and with you. My term expires in six months; it would be shortsighted of me and unfair to the office and our community to spend my remaining time advocating for and enacting that strategic vision, and then looking to DA-Elect Schmidt to begin that process anew, and potentially differently, in January. I have always been guided by the principle of doing what is right for our community and putting the office in that position would not be right.”
Underhill in his letter said he believes in the need to “reject racism, bigotry, and hatred”.
Schmidt in a news release on Tuesday said he plans to file paperwork with Gov. Kate Brown to fill the remainder of Underhill’s term.
Schmidt, the current director of the Oregon Criminal Justice Commission, won the Multnomah District Attorney election in May with about 77 percent of the vote. He ran on a platform of criminal justice reform. Underhill did not seek re-election.
Previously, Schmidt served as a prosecutor in Multnomah County under former District Attorney Mike Schrunk.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.