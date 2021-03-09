PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a person who may have been a victim or witness to an incident that occurred last September.
The district attorney's office said the incident occurred during the evening hours of Sept. 23, 2020, outside a restaurant near the intersection of Southwest 6th Avenue and Southwest Main Street.
Portland police declared a riot in the area that same evening. The district attorney's office did not say if the incident was related to it.
The possible victim or witness can be seen in photos released by the district attorney's office wearing dark-colored boots, dark-colored pants, a long-sleeved hooded jacket or hooded sweatshirt, a bright orange-reflective vest, and a black cap. The person also appears to be wearing eye glasses.
The district attorney's office believes there multiple witnesses to the incident but the identity of the possible victim or witness remains unknown.
No further details about the incident were released by the district attorney's office.
Anyone who recognizes the unknown person, or has additional information about the case, is asked to contact the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office by calling its Case Tip Line at 503-988-0340.
You mean old "Catch and Release" DA Schmidt wants to charge someone from SIX MONTHS AGO? Why now? You've turned loose hundreds, probably thousands of criminals! What makes this SO important?
