PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 41-year-old man has been indicted on charges including rape and sex abuse involving a child, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
A grand jury returned the indictment against 41-year-old Carlos Martinez Barrera on Thursday.
The investigation began last month when a routine appointment resulted in a medical professional observing potential signs of child abuse, according to a probable cause affidavit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court.
Court documents state the child was taken to CARES Northwest, which is Multnomah County’s child abuse assessment center, where medical experts concluded that the victim was likely subjected to repeated sexual abuse trauma.
Investigators allege the abuse occurred between Nov. 1, 2016 and Nov. 1 of this year, and the child is under the age of 12.
A search warrant was issued to obtain Barrera’s DNA. An analysis by the Oregon State Police Forensic Services Division concluded there is evidence that shows the defendant committed sex crimes against the child, according to court documents.
The grand jury returned a Jessica’s Law indictment, which requires a 25-year mandatory minimum sentence for adults convicted of raping, sodomizing or sexually penetrating a child younger than 12 years old.
