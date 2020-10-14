PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office outlined three separate and unrelated bias crime cases Wednesday.
District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced charges in each case.
TRIMET HATE SPEECH
In one case, the suspect, Dennis Timmins, was denied from getting on a TriMet bus near Southeast 82nd Avenue and Powell Boulevard due to his behavior, which included kicking and hitting the bus, according to investigators.
Timmins, who is white, used racial and gender-specific hate speech toward the driver, according to the district attorney’s office.
A short time later, he used similar aggressive behavior toward a second driver, who denied him access to board the bus after hearing about the initial disturbance over the TriMet radio, according to investigators.
The DA’s office said Timmins again used racial hate speech at the second bus operator and broke the windshield wiper of the second bus.
Both bus drivers were African-American.
Court documents state that Timmins admitted to officers that he used racial hate speech, and then repeatedly used racial hate speech toward the officer, who is also Black. The officer recorded a portion of the remarks on his work phone.
Timmins is facing charges including bias crime, attempted bias crime, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, interfering with public transportation and disorderly conduct.
NEIGHBORS’ TREE CUT DOWN
In another case, according to the DA’s office, Tyler Wayne Burroughs went into his neighbors’ backyard in Wood Village and chopped down their raspberry tree on July 2.
According to court documents, Kennedy, who is white, did not have permission to chop down the tree, and his actions were preceded by frequently yelling racial hate speech at his neighbors, who are from Latin America.
Investigators said Kennedy repeatedly told his neighbors to go back to their country, and also threw cigarette butts into their yard.
One family member confronted Kennedy as he chopped down the tree, and he used racial hate speech toward her, according to court documents, before she ran back into her home.
Kennedy is facing charges including bias crime, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.
HATE SPEECH IN PARKING GARAGE
In the third case, the DA’s office reports that Tyler Wayne Burroughs repeatedly used hate speech toward two Black people, in a store’s parking lot on Hayden Island on Sept. 10.
Court documents state Burroughs spit on both victims based on his perception of their gender and race.
Witnesses told investigators that the two victims tried to get away from Burroughs, but he continued to follow them.
Burroughs is facing charges including bias crime, harassment and disorderly conduct.
MULTNOMAH CO. BIAS CRIME CASES
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office was an active participant of the Oregon Attorney General’s Hate Crimes Task Force and helped draft the language that was in Senate Bill 577. The law, which went into effect on July 15, 2019, renamed the crime of “intimidation” to “bias crime,” added gender identity to the list of protected categories and removed the requirement that two or more people commit the crime in order to make it a felony in certain circumstances.
The Multnomah County DA’s office has issued 27 bias crime cases this year.
Anyone who is the victim of a bias crime assault or is witnessing one is advised to immediately call 9-1-1. Victims of a bias crime with the suspect no longer present, or anyone with information about a bias crime committed in the past, is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
